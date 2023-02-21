Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) PT Raised to $76.00

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $62.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Northcoast Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Winnebago Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.33.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of WGO stock opened at $65.31 on Friday. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $70.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The construction company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.24. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $952.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.59 million. On average, analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 10th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 180.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.