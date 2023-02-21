Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of WHLM opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.20. Wilhelmina International has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $5.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Wilhelmina International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.

