Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Purchased by Diker Management LLC

Diker Management LLC raised its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Whirlpool makes up approximately 1.4% of Diker Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Diker Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the third quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WHR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whirlpool

Whirlpool Trading Down 1.7 %

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $225,952.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,384 shares in the company, valued at $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool stock traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.55. The stock had a trading volume of 135,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.28. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $124.43 and a twelve month high of $210.99.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.60. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.96%.

Whirlpool Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.