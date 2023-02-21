Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) PT Raised to C$1.35 at TD Securities

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$1.25 to C$1.35 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.87% from the stock’s current price.

WEF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. CIBC cut their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Western Forest Products from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Western Forest Products Price Performance

Shares of TSE WEF traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.24. 428,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,282. Western Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of C$1.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.23. The firm has a market cap of C$392.76 million, a PE ratio of 3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

