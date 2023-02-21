West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.25-$7.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.94 billion-$2.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.87 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $281.25.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of WST stock traded down $5.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $307.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,994. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $255.58 and a 200-day moving average of $261.04. West Pharmaceutical Services has a twelve month low of $206.19 and a twelve month high of $424.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.38. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $708.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total value of $10,515,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,465,208.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth $467,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at $994,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth about $686,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.