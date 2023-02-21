Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Globant (GLOB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Globant (NYSE: GLOB):

2/17/2023 – Globant had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $198.00 to $204.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Globant had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $207.00 to $192.00.

2/14/2023 – Globant had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $224.00 to $221.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Globant is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2023 – Globant had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $204.00 to $198.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2023 – Globant had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $219.00 to $204.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Globant Stock Performance

NYSE GLOB traded up $11.00 on Monday, reaching $173.00. The stock had a trading volume of 969,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,230. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $151.63 and a 12-month high of $286.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $458.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.30 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 12.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globant

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 1,068.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 1,729.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 852.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

