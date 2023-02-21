Wealthspan Partners LLC Sells 1,253 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Wealthspan Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up 3.1% of Wealthspan Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 57,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 136,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 48,227 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 720,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,716,000 after acquiring an additional 64,968 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.88. 948,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,600,842. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.53. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $39.36.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

