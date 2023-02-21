Wealthspan Partners LLC Makes New $238,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wealthspan Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 289,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Northland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.99. 2,167,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,225,007. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.64. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $49.06.

