Wealthspan Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Wealthspan Partners LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,131 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. United Bank increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $96,257,000 after buying an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 636.2% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.8 %

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.63.

Shares of ABT traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.77. 1,000,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,578,658. The firm has a market cap of $182.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.88. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $124.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.