Wealthspan Partners LLC Buys 1,062 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Wealthspan Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Wealthspan Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $19,323,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,167,000 after buying an additional 73,393 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,777,000 after buying an additional 60,572 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 918,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,882,000 after buying an additional 49,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,278,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VHT traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $241.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,873. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $217.12 and a 12 month high of $265.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.92.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

