Wealthspan Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wealthspan Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.8% of Wealthspan Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $3.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.10. The stock had a trading volume of 113,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,754. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.99. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $243.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

