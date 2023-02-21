Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Position Decreased by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors cut its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 254,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,759,000 after acquiring an additional 21,213 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 584 shares of company stock worth $90,800. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WM stock opened at $154.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

