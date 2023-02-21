Wanchain (WAN) Market Capitalization Achieves $56.66 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $56.66 million and approximately $37.74 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 47.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001159 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00082434 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00057894 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00010845 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00028932 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001146 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,176,870 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

