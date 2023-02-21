Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.90-6.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51. Walmart also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.25-1.30 EPS.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $162.25.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,392,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,361,939. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.63 and its 200-day moving average is $140.21. The stock has a market cap of $397.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walmart will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Walmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.14%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.08, for a total value of $665,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 259,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,454,722.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.08, for a total value of $665,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,454,722.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,136,749 shares of company stock valued at $764,831,345 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,598,736,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Walmart by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after buying an additional 1,923,199 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Walmart by 34.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,328 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Walmart by 85.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,399,536 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $357,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,427 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

