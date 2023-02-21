Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart updated its Q1 guidance to $1.25-1.30 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.90-6.05 EPS.

Walmart Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $146.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.63 and its 200-day moving average is $140.21. The stock has a market cap of $394.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Walmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.08, for a total transaction of $665,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,434 shares in the company, valued at $39,454,722.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at $205,666,178.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.08, for a total transaction of $665,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 259,434 shares in the company, valued at $39,454,722.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,136,749 shares of company stock worth $764,831,345 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 24,517 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

