Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Set at $155.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) has been assigned a $155.00 price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Tigress Financial upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.25.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.33. 18,048,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,694,949. The company has a market cap of $397.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.21.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $196,892,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 274,836,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,843,920,613.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,136,749 shares of company stock worth $764,831,345 in the last quarter. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after buying an additional 1,832,388 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,867,497,000 after acquiring an additional 701,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,493 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,516,639,000 after acquiring an additional 313,686 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

