Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Walmart updated its Q1 guidance to $1.25-1.30 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.90-6.05 EPS.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $142.46 on Tuesday. Walmart has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.21.

Walmart Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Walmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $1,476,780.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,468,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,408,147.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,136,749 shares of company stock worth $764,831,345 in the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group raised its position in Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 24,517 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in Walmart by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

