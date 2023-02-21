Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,136 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 500.0% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $196,892,440.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 274,836,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,843,920,613.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $196,892,440.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 274,836,917 shares in the company, valued at $41,843,920,613.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,819,772,494.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,136,749 shares of company stock valued at $764,831,345. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $147.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,460,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,361,939. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $396.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Walmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.25.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.