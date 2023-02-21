VVS Finance (VVS) Trading 13.6% Higher This Week

VVS Finance (VVS) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 20th. VVS Finance has a total market capitalization of $144.78 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VVS Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, VVS Finance has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VVS Finance Token Profile

VVS Finance’s genesis date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 70,333,224,034,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,032,706,607,616 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VVS Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VVS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

