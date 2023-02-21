VRES 1-Day Volume Tops $491.67 (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. During the last seven days, VRES has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. One VRES token can currently be purchased for about $0.0423 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VRES has a market capitalization of $105.76 million and $491.67 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00009477 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00045869 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00028860 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00020070 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004009 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.65 or 0.00215513 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000138 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,899.72 or 1.00015112 BTC.

VRES Token Profile

VRES is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for VRES is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.03953704 USD and is down -4.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $274.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

