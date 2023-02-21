Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Stake Raised by Samlyn Capital LLC

Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,915,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,571 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial accounts for about 5.5% of Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Samlyn Capital LLC owned 5.06% of Voya Financial worth $297,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 284.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 56.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $8,134,717.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,396,070.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Voya Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on VOYA shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $76.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $78.11.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.