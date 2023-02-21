Vow Reaches One Day Volume of $259,105.12 (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Vow has a total market capitalization of $102.17 million and approximately $259,105.12 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vow token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00002643 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Vow has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vow alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.07 or 0.00419095 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,827.49 or 0.27761627 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Vow Token Profile

Vow’s genesis date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. Vow’s official website is vowcurrency.com. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow aims to change the world by decentralizing the issuance of currency.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

