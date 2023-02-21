Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%.

Vishay Intertechnology has raised its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years. Vishay Intertechnology has a payout ratio of 16.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to earn $2.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE VSH traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.95. 1,433,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,572. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.01. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1-year low of $16.73 and a 1-year high of $24.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.09). Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $855.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 44,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $1,007,312.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vishay Intertechnology

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,616,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,234,000 after purchasing an additional 218,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,394,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,644,000 after buying an additional 49,718 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $33,695,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,455,000 after buying an additional 15,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,355,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,565,000 after buying an additional 112,426 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.