Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Gap Down to $6.37

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.37, but opened at $6.09. Virgin Galactic shares last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 2,415,835 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SPCE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Virgin Galactic from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research raised Virgin Galactic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Virgin Galactic Stock Down 7.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 5.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 177.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 7.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

Further Reading

