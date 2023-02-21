Victoria (LON:VCP) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Victoria (LON:VCP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 880 ($10.60) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 63.57% from the company’s current price.

Victoria Stock Performance

LON VCP traded down GBX 2 ($0.02) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 538 ($6.48). The company had a trading volume of 31,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,420. Victoria has a fifty-two week low of GBX 300 ($3.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 932 ($11.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 390.33. The firm has a market cap of £618.70 million, a P/E ratio of 1,735.48 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 507.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 464.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Victoria news, insider Brian Morgan bought 2,500 shares of Victoria stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 435 ($5.24) per share, for a total transaction of £10,875 ($13,096.10). In related news, insider Brian Morgan bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 435 ($5.24) per share, with a total value of £10,875 ($13,096.10). Also, insider Philippe Hamers bought 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.11) per share, for a total transaction of £8,649.60 ($10,416.18). 33.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Victoria

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.

