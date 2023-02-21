Vertcoin (VTC) Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 20th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $11.57 million and approximately $268,896.64 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000705 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,807.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.10 or 0.00387364 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00094388 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013446 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.68 or 0.00651747 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $146.15 or 0.00589146 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00180085 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,157,285 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

