Veritaseum (VERI) Price Hits $32.79 on Top Exchanges

Veritaseum (VERI) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $70.48 million and $16,311.52 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veritaseum token can now be bought for about $32.79 or 0.00133770 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Veritaseum has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Veritaseum’s genesis date was May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

