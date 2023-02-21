Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,156,000 after acquiring an additional 16,048 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 69,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of VTV stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.99. 471,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,394,016. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.58. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

