Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Increased by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,217,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,268.2% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 47,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,620,000 after acquiring an additional 44,094 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.4% during the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 191,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,945,000 after acquiring an additional 31,934 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $370.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $364.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.18. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

