Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Decreased by Financial Advisors LLC

Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 91.4% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $4.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $370.19. The stock had a trading volume of 555,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,745,481. The business has a fifty day moving average of $364.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.18. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

