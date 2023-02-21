Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.0% of Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of VB traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,994. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $219.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.98.

