Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252,620 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7,735.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,834,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,799 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,789,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,894,126,000 after acquiring an additional 721,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,628,000 after purchasing an additional 501,594 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $89.17 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.28.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.