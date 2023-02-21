Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Boosted by Sandy Cove Advisors LLC

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 8.3% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 162,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $907,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 88,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA VO traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $217.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,754. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $243.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.