Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Position Raised by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 274,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,302 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $24,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 312.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $98,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV opened at $104.06 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $109.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.92.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

