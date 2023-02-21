Van Strum & Towne Inc. Sells 280 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for about 2.4% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 8.4% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,319,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,851,000 after acquiring an additional 102,013 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Ecolab by 122.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 9,315 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter worth approximately $2,166,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 3.8% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 18.0% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.
Ecolab Price Performance
Shares of ECL traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.86. 392,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,449. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $185.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.77 and a 200-day moving average of $153.24. The stock has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99.
Ecolab Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.50%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.13.
Ecolab Profile
Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.
