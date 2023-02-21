Van Strum & Towne Inc. Sells 280 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for about 2.4% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 8.4% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,319,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,851,000 after acquiring an additional 102,013 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Ecolab by 122.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 9,315 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter worth approximately $2,166,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 3.8% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 18.0% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of ECL traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.86. 392,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,449. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $185.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.77 and a 200-day moving average of $153.24. The stock has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.13.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.