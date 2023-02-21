Van Strum & Towne Inc. Sells 165 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.0% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.5% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $1,380,000. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.0% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 17,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% in the third quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.39.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,516.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.39. 2,273,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,477,810. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.42 and its 200-day moving average is $126.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $153.30. The stock has a market cap of $408.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

