Van Strum & Towne Inc. Sells 1,627 Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,878,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,237,000 after purchasing an additional 54,054 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 875,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,522,000 after purchasing an additional 419,367 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 132,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 27,914 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,186,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,557,000.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHJ traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $47.09. The stock had a trading volume of 13,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,128. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.02. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $49.67.

