Van Strum & Towne Inc. Sells 1,627 Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHJ. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 365.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 21,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHJ traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.09. 13,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,128. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.02. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.70 and a 12-month high of $49.67.

