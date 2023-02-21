Van Strum & Towne Inc. Has $765,000 Stock Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. trimmed its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMF. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of CMF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.00. 54,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,868. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.91 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.14.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

