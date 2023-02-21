Van Strum & Towne Inc. Has $10.53 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.9% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,960,000 after buying an additional 634,224 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,959,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,643,000 after buying an additional 378,049 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,989,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,585,000 after buying an additional 217,886 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,084,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,630,000 after buying an additional 212,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,737,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,423,000 after purchasing an additional 26,793 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $5.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $368.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,231,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,769,992. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $364.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.18. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

