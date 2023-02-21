Van Strum & Towne Inc. Cuts Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. decreased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up approximately 1.5% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,704 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc grew its position in Salesforce by 7.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Investors Inc now owns 46,424 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 22.1% in the third quarter. NZS Capital LLC now owns 421,388 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $60,612,000 after acquiring an additional 76,220 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 195,105 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,064,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 3.0% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Salesforce from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.50.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.63. 1,199,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,053,303. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $222.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.01 and a 200-day moving average of $154.37. The stock has a market cap of $162.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 583.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 901,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,848,617.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 901,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,848,617.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $124,721.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,453,356.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,468 shares of company stock worth $2,659,485. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading

