Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.35

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3542 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05.

Vale has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Vale to earn $2.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.59 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Vale Trading Up 0.1 %

VALE stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.04. 35,433,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,365,514. The company has a market capitalization of $78.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Vale has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vale

A number of research firms have recently commented on VALE. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Vale by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vale in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vale in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vale by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

See Also

