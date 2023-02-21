Vale (NYSE:VALE) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.18.

NYSE:VALE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.02. 16,999,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,939,209. The firm has a market cap of $78.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.84. Vale has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VALE. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Vale by 7,636.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,263,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $581,453,000 after purchasing an additional 33,820,650 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Vale by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 31,188,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,272,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047,063 shares during the period. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its holdings in Vale by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 20,677,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768,971 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Vale by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,394,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201,399 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Vale during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

