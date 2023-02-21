Uquid Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $73.67 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (UQC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Uquid Coin token can now be bought for $7.37 or 0.00030202 BTC on major exchanges. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $73.67 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin’s genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @uquidcard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace.UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

