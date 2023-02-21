Unizen (ZCX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $23.25 Million

Unizen (ZCX) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. During the last week, Unizen has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. Unizen has a market cap of $23.25 million and $1.80 million worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unizen token can currently be bought for $0.0913 or 0.00000366 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unizen Profile

Unizen launched on April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,790,427 tokens. The official website for Unizen is unizen.io. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

