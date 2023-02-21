Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti cut Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities cut Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley cut Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UEIC traded down $8.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.38. The stock had a trading volume of 567,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,664. Universal Electronics has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $34.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 546.18 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.66.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its position in Universal Electronics by 3.9% during the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 266,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 3.8% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 34,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 14.6% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 117.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 40,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories, tablets and smartphones, and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

