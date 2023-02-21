UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Sandy Cove Advisors LLC

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,873 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $329,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Several analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.39.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $4.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $495.00. The stock had a trading volume of 655,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917,488. The company has a market capitalization of $462.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $501.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $518.94. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.73 and a 52 week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.