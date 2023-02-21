Uniswap (UNI) Price Reaches $7.37

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $7.37 or 0.00029701 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a market cap of $5.62 billion and approximately $134.00 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.10 or 0.00387364 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013446 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000803 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00017159 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004081 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000387 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

