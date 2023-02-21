Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $199.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $208.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Evercore ISI upgraded Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.92.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

