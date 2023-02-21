UMA (UMA) Trading Up 19.1% This Week

UMA (UMA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last week, UMA has traded up 19.1% against the dollar. UMA has a market capitalization of $155.95 million and $15.60 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA token can currently be bought for $2.26 or 0.00009079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UMA Profile

UMA was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,858,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,947,415 tokens. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA, or Universal Market Access, is a protocol for the creation of synthetic assets based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. UMA was launched in December 2018. Synthetic assets are a class of assets that represent different, underlying assets and have the same value. UMA specifically enables its users to design and create self-executing, self-enforcing financial contracts secured by economic incentives and run them on Ethereum’s blockchain. In essence, UMA allows counterparties to digitize and automate any real-world financial derivatives, such as futures, contracts for differences (CFDs) or total return swaps. It also enables the creation of self-fulfilling derivative contracts based on digital assets, like other cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars.

